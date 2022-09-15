Enough is Enough to host more rallies across the country

The campaign group will be holding rallies in Leeds, Luton and Bristol

Campaign group Enough is Enough is planning to hold a further series of rallies across the country. The group has announced it will be hosting rallies in Leeds, Luton and Bristol later this month.

Enough is Enough launched in August in response to the cost of living crisis. Support for the campaign has grown rapidly, with over 500,000 people having signed up by the end of August.

So far, the group has hosted packed out rallies in cities across the UK – including in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Norwich. The next set of rallies will see attendees hear from a range of politicians, trade unionists and campaigners.

The lineup at the Bristol rally on September 20 includes CWU general secretary Dave Ward. Labour MPs Zarah Sultana and Richard Burgon will address the Leeds rally, also on September 20. In Luton, on September 22, RMT assistant general secretary Eddie Dempsey will be speaking, alongside the GMB union’s Helen O’Connor.

Enough is Enough has a set of five demands – delivering a real pay rise for workers, slashing energy bills, ending food poverty, ensuring decent homes for all, and taxing the rich. Polling from Survation has found that the group’s demands are popular among the public. Survation found that 84 per cent support capping energy bills, 76 per cent support pay rising with inflation, and 72 per cent support increasing taxes on the rich.

At the end of August, Enough is Enough called its first national day of action – set to take place on October 1. The group called for protests across the country in responses to rising energy bills.

Enough is Enough was launched by a coalition of organisations and MPs. Among those to back the launch were the CWU union, Tribune magazine, and left wing Labour MPs Zarah Sultana and Ian Byrne. Since, a number of other trade unions have backed the campaign – including UCU.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Steve Eason – Creative Commons

