Enough is Enough calls national day of protest over energy bill rises

The national day of action will take place on October 1

Campaign group Enough is Enough has launched its first call for a national day of action. The group – which was launched in August – has issued a call for protests across the country on October 1 in response to rising energy bills.

Energy regulator Ofgem has announced its revised price cap, which will see the average household paying £3,549 in energy bills from October 1.

Enough is Enough tweeted, “It’s just been confirmed: energy bills will rise to £3,549 in October. This will be the biggest attack on living standards in decades. We’re declaring a National Day of Action on October 1st with protests across Britain.”

Since launching, over 400,000 people have signed up to the Enough is Enough campaign. Its launch rally – held on 17 August was attended by over 1,500 people. More similar rallies are planned in cities including Manchester and Liverpool.

Enough is Enough was launched by a coalition of organisations and MPs. Among those to back the launch were the CWU union, Tribune magazine, and left wing Labour MPs Zarah Sultana and Ian Byrne. Since, a number of other trade unions have backed the campaign – including UCU.

Other high profile backers include RMT general secretary Mick Lynch and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham – both of whom will be speaking at the rally in Manchester on August 30.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Steve Eason – Creative Commons

