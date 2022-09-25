Climate campaigners threaten legal action over lifting of fracking ban

Greenpeace has hit out at the government’s actions, condemning them as “unlawful." Meanwhile, Scotland confirms its policy on fracking is not changing.

The government has abandoned the Conservative 2019 commitment to place a ban on fracking until there was scientific evidence it was safe.

Jacob Rees-Mogg confirmed the government will support more than 100 licences for companies to explore more fossil fuels in the North Sea, as well as lifting the moratorium on shale gas drilling in England.

On announcing the measures, the business and energy secretary said, “tolerating a higher degree of risk and disturbance appears to us [the government] to be in the national interest given the circumstances.”

The move comes despite repeated warnings from experts that increasing the production of gas and oil domestically will not lower energy bills, as prices are dictated by the global market.

Voters treated ‘like guinea pigs’ for the fracking industry

The announcement triggered extensive opposition. Labour said that Truss’s government had created a “charter for earthquakes.” The Liberal Democrats said voters living in rural areas were being treated like “guinea pigs” for the fracking industry.

Accusing ministers of “pandering to outdated, fringe fossil fuel interests,” Greenpeace has said it is considering taking legal action against the government.

Philip Evans, an energy security campaigner with Greenpeace, said: “New fossil fuel licences are the opposite of energy security.

“We believe this licensing round is unlawful and we’ll be looking at taking legal action.

“A government that fails to launch an emergency nationwide programme to make homes energy secure is simply not serious about energy security, lowering bills, or tackling the climate crisis.

“Meanwhile Europe strides ahead with tangible solutions like home insulation, heat-pumps, solar panels, and windfall taxes to finance these urgent fixes.

‘Reckless plans’

Friends of the Earth Scotland, part of an international community dedicated to protecting the natural world, shared their opposition to the move.

Freya Aitchison, a campaigner for the group, called on the Scottish government to “stand up to these reckless plans to expand fossil fuels and hand out permits for oil and gas companies to explore and drill in the North Sea”.

“These plans will lock us into a climate-destroying energy system for decades to come, entrenching reliance on this volatile industry in places like Aberdeen and leaving people all across Scotland exposed to rocketing energy bills,” she said.

Scotland’s position isn’t changing

Meanwhile, ministers in Scotland have confirmed that the Scottish government’s policy on fracking is not changing, despite the ban being lifted across the border.

Responding to Rees-Mogg’s announcement, Scottish energy secretary Michael Matheson said unlimited extraction of fossil fuels is “not consistent” with the Scottish Government’s climate obligations.

He told MSPs it is “not the right solution” to the cost-of-living crisis facing families up and down the country.

“Instead of licensing more fossil fuel extraction, the UK government should be encouraging investment in renewables and supporting a just transition for our energy sector, Scottish households and businesses,” he added.

Shortly after Rees-Mogg’s announcement, Matheson tweeted confirmation that the position on fracking in Scotland remains unchanged.

“To be clear – this policy change does not apply in Scotland.

“Fracking can only happen here if licences are issued by the Scottish Government, and we do not intend to issue any licences.”

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

