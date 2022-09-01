Boris Johnson says people should buy a new kettle to save £10 a year on their electricity bill

'If you have an old kettle that takes ages to boil, it may cost you £20 to replace it but if you get a new one you’ll save £10 a year every year on your electricity bill’.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to show how out of touch he is in his final few days of office, telling people that they should buy a new kettle to save money on their energy bills.

In a speech during a trip to Suffolk, Johnson said: “If you have an old kettle that takes ages to boil, it may cost you £20 to replace it but if you get a new one you’ll save £10 a year every year on your electricity bill’.

The old-Etonian who has thus far refused to do anything of significance to help the poorest and most vulnerable suffering as energy bills and inflation continue to soar, was met with much ridicule for his suggestion.

Labour MP Wes Streeting tweeted: “Can’t pay your bills this winter, buy a kettle now and save £10 a few years down the line.

“That’s a saving of 3p a day in year three – before taking inflation into account.

“How ever will we cope without this great brains trust?!”

Another social media user wrote: “Millions of people actually voted for this fool! F*** off already!

