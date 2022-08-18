Boris Johnson slammed for going on second holiday in two weeks amid cost of living crisis

Absence has come to define the Johnson premiership.

The prime minister is still missing in action, as inflation reaches a 40-year high and as a new report warns that 45 million Brits could be in fuel poverty this winter amid the cost of living crisis.

Absence has come to define the Johnson premiership, with the prime minister missing emergency Cobra meetings earlier in the summer and now taking a second holiday away from the cost of living crisis.

On Monday, Downing Street confirmed Boris Johnson is not expected to take part in any engagements this week as he enjoys his second foreign summer holiday in less than a month.

Over the weekend, Mr Johnson was spotted in Greece as millions up and down the country struggle with soaring food and fuel costs and as it was revealed that workers’ pay is falling at the fastest rate for 20 years.

Johnson went on holiday earlier this month, reportedly to Slovenia, as the Bank of England warned of a recession later in the year.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has been forced to deny that the government has ‘gone missing’ during a time of crisis.

He told broadcasters: “I don’t agree with that, nor do I recognise that.”

He added: “If I don’t get that £400 out the door in the next couple of months to reduce those energy bills – in Great Britain, but also the equivalent in Northern Ireland – then I would have failed those people.

“If I don’t make sure that if you are a pensioner, [you] get the additional £300 in the next few months, I would have failed.

“If I don’t make sure you get the £150 if you are disabled, I would have failed.

“So we are working night and day to make sure we get this done and have all the options for the incoming prime minister for more help for both households that are really struggling and for small businesses.”

Labour MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan was among those who criticised Johnson for going missing in action. She tweeted: “While Boris Johnson is on holiday and the Tories spend the summer infighting, their refusal to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, has heartbreaking consequences.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

