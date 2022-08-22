Tory MP says Liz Truss’ economic policies will make people homeless

'Liz Truss is talking about tax cuts that will help low-income households to the tune of £1 a week and yet it would help a household like mine to the tune of £30 a week. It’s simply not right.'

A Tory MP has openly claimed that Liz Truss’ economic policies will make more people homeless.

Appearing on Sky News, Rishi Sunak supporter Kevin Hollinrake, said that low-income households would be hardest hit by Truss’ policies.

Discussing providing support to households during the cost of living crisis, he said: “Liz Truss is talking about tax cuts that will help low-income households to the tune of £1 a week and yet it would help a household like mine to the tune of £30 a week. It’s simply not right.

“These people are going to be on the streets, things are going to be that bad for some households you’ve got to provide a targeted package of support.”

The comments show the scale of hostility and division within the Tory party and just how much work the next leader will have to do to unite the party.

Hollinrake’s comments come as polls showed Truss is set to win the race to replace Boris Johnson by a decisive margin.

A YouGov poll of party members for Sky News last week showed that 66% of members are voting for Truss, while only 34% are backing Sunak.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

