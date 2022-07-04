Boris Johnson’s ratings among Conservative Party members continue to plunge, new poll finds

Johnson is now the least popular member of the cabinet by quite some distance.

Boris Johnson’s ratings among the Tory grassroots are continuing to plummet, as scandals continue to hit his premiership just weeks after he survived a no confidence vote, albeit with his authority permanently damaged.

A poll by Conservative Home of party members found that Johnson is now the least popular member of the cabinet by quite some distance.

Looking at the net satisfaction ratings for the cabinet and others, Ben Wallace comes out on top with a satisfaction rating of 85.6, followed by education secretary Nadhim Zahawi who is on 55.6, while Liz Truss is in third place with a positive favourability rating of 49.4.

Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries finds herself with a satisfaction rating of 19.3, while Johnson himself is at the bottom on -21.1.

The ratings come after Johnson survived the no-confidence vote, albeit with a much larger rebellion than expected, as well as two humiliating by-election defeats for the Tories in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton.

Conservative Home states: “Boris Johnson himself remains at the bottom of our Cabinet League Table for a second month running, with his score falling from -15 to -31. He’s been in the red for four of this year’s six months: January, February, last month and this.”

The latest poll findings of Tory members also come as two former Tory party leaders, Michael Howard and William Hague, urged Johnson to quit.

Downing Street is preparing for a critical election to the executive of the 1922 committee of Tory backbenchers, which could prove significant for the prime minister. If Tory rebels manage to win more influential positions, that could mean the likelihood of a rule change to allow another vote of no confidence to oust Johnson becomes more likely.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

