Boris Johnson admits he had private meeting with ex-KGB officer without officials present

Boris Johnson has finally admitted that he had a private meeting with a former KGB officer without officials being present.

Johnson told the Commons liaison committee yesterday that he had met with Alexander Lebedev, while Foreign Secretary and when pressed by Labour’s Meg Hillier on whether he had met him without officials, Johnson said he had done so.

The meeting took place in April 2018. Johnson told the Committee: “You are asking me a very specific question about a very specific date and I would have to get back to you.

“I certainly have met the gentleman in question who used to be the proprietor of the London Evening Standard when I was mayor of London.

“I am certainly not going to deny having met Alexander Lebedev. I certainly have.”

Johnson’s admission comes as an investigation by the Commons Intelligence and Security Committee takes place into the appointment of Mr Lebedev’s son, Evgeny Lebedev, to the House of Lords.

Angela Rayner tweeted in response to his admission: “Boris Johnson has finally admitted to meeting his billionaire, former KGB friend – without officials – just days after attending a high-level NATO summit.

“This Prime Minister is a threat to national security and is unfit for his office.”

Sam Bright from Byline Times tweeted: “Boris Johnson admits (for the first time?) that he met with former KGB officer Alexander Lebedev without officials when he was Foreign Secretary – days after a crucial NATO summit on the Salisbury poisonings.

“Boris Johnson is close pals with Alexander’s son, Evgeny Lebedev, who owns the Independent and Evening Standard.

“Both Evgeny and Johnson are pals with Mohammed bin Salman – the tyrant responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

