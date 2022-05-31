Labour takes 11-point lead in the polls as Boris Johnson faces growing calls to quit

The results present the largest Labour lead in a Savanta ComRes poll since the start of February.

The Labour Party has taken an 11-point lead in the polls following the Partygate saga and the publication of the Sue Gray report.

The poll, carried out by Savanta ComRes, puts the Labour Party on 42% up two points from Savanta ComRes’ most recent poll, with the Conservatives down three points to 31%.

The results present the largest Labour lead in a Savanta ComRes poll since the start of February.

The Liberal Democrats meanwhile are on 11%, up one point, while the Greens are down two points to 3%.

According to polling aggregator Electoral Calculus, if these results were to be played out at a General Election, Labour’s margin over the Conservatives would be enough to form a 24-seat majority on both current and the proposed new constituency boundaries.

The latest poll findings come as Boris Johnson faces growing calls to quit as prime minister from multiple wings of the Tory party. In the last few minutes Carlisle MP John Stevenson confirmed that his letter has gone in to the 1922 committee, calling for Johnson to quit.

Significantly, although former cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom had not directly called for Johnson to go, she has joined the growing ranks of Tory MPs openly criticising Johnson as she slammed ‘unacceptable failings of leadership’.

Former Tory foreign secretary William Hague has said that ‘the fuse is getting closer to the dynamite here and it’s speeding up….the Conservative Party is moving faster towards a vote of confidence or no confidence’.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

