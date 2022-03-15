Tory MP deletes Twitter account after claiming it would be ‘immoral’ for Britain to take in more Ukrainian refugees

His comments also drew criticism from his own Tory association

Conservative Party MP Daniel Kawczynski has deleted his Twitter account after receiving a backlash to a tweet where he claimed it would be ‘illiterate and immoral’ for Britain to take in more Ukrainian refugees.

The MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham had been slammed as ‘batshit crazy’ and ‘disgraceful’ for his tweet. On March 9, Daniel Kawczynski tweeted: “British Left wing parties demand Britain takes in more Ukrainian refugees. This is illiterate and immoral.

“When war is over Ukrainians will need to return home to rebuild their country. We should be supporting Ukrainian refugees in frontline states like Poland & Romania.”

His comments also drew criticism from his own Tory association, with Shrewsbury and Atcham association saying it had found the tweet “offensive”.

Simon Hoare, chairman of the Commons Northern Ireland Committee, also hit back and told Mr Kawczynski he does “not speak for the Tory Party”.

Hoare said: “What utterly risible, illiterate, immoral and offensive bile. Haven’t you heard what Boris Johnson has been saying?”

Kawczynski has now quit Twitter, saying that the social media platform was “not for me”.

Mr Kawczynski told his local newspaper the Shropshire Star: “Careful press releases and the recording of Parliamentary debates is sufficient as I do not have confidence in Twitter.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.