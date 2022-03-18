RT taken off UK airwaves as Ofcom revokes its broadcast license

The Russian state affiliated broadcaster will no longer be aired in the UK as Ofcom ' cannot be satisfied that RT can be a responsible broadcaster in the current circumstances.'

The Russian state affiliated broadcaster RT UK will no longer be airing in the UK. This follows a decision from Ofcom, the UK’s regulator of broadcast media to revoke RT’s license with immediate effect.

RT UK began broadcasting in the UK in 2014, producing a range of news, interview and documentary features. The channel has faced extensive criticism for many years due to its affiliation to the Russian state and the nature of its broadcasts.

Ofcom’s has explained its decision to revoke RT UK’s license following “29 ongoing investigations by Ofcom into the due impartiality of RT’s news and current affairs coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”. The regulator went on to explain, “we have concluded that we cannot be satisfied that RT can be a responsible broadcaster in the current circumstances.”

Ofcom’s Chief Executive Dame Melanie Dawes said, “Freedom of expression is something we guard fiercely in this country, and the bar for action on broadcasters is rightly set very high. Following an independent regulatory process, we have today found that RT is not fit and proper to hold a licence in the UK. As a result we have revoked RT’s UK broadcasting licence.”

RT UK has been off the air since the start of March, after sanctions imposed by the European Union following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While these sanctions weren’t enforced by the UK government, the channel was off the air in the UK as its broadcasts were transmitted from Luxembourg.

The broadcaster has criticised Ofcom’s decision. RT deputy editor in chief Anna Belkina said Ofcom “has shown the UK public, and the regulatory community internationally, that despite a well-constructed facade of independence, it is nothing more than a tool of government, bending to its media-suppressing will”.

The move has, however, been welcomed by MPs and commentators. Labour MP Chris Bryant said, “I’m delighted that Ofcom has withdrawn Russia Today’s licence to broadcast. Putin’s propagandists should go home and those who took RT cash should give it to Ukranian reconstruction.” Lib Dem MP Layla Moran said the decision was “not before time”. And the Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Lucy Powell said, “Labour has long called for Russia Today, Putin’s propaganda factory to have its license revoked. We welcome this decision though it should have come much sooner. Tackling state disinformation is vital to protect our security and democracy”.

RT is also known as Russia Today.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

