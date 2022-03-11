Nigel Farage ridiculed after complaining about government sanctioning Russian oligarchs

'The Russian Embassy in London might as well pack up and go home. Farage is doing their job for them'

Nigel Farage has been ridiculed and accused of defending Russian oligarchs linked to President Vladimir Putin after his latest monologue on GB News.

Complaining that there was ‘no equity’ for Oligarchs, the former UKIP leader went on to question whether it was right to seize people’s assets without due process and said he was ‘concerned’ about the way the government was targeting oligarchs alleged to have close links to Putin.

Following weeks of pressure, the government finally decided to sanction Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, one of seven oligarchs to be hit with new sanctions, which will include asset freezes and travel bans. Abramovich is alleged to have strong links to Putin, allegations he denies.

The UK is not alone in imposing sanctions on wealthy Russians deemed to have close links with Putin. Countries such as France have seized yachts linked to Rosneft boss, Igor Sechin and the EU has been leading the way in imposing sanctions on Russian entities.

Appearing on GB News following the sanctioning of Abramovich, Farage said: “I am beginning to ask myself the question – what are we trying to do?”

“I guess what we’re doing is we are trying to turn the rich Russian oligarchs against president Putin. That’s the game, I think, the government are engaged in.

“And yet, is it right to effectively seize people’s assets without any form … any sense of due process.

“And will it really turn Russians against Vladimir Putin?

“I am concerned about the way in which this is being done.”

His comments led to an immediate backlash online, with journalist Carole Cadwalladr accusing him of ‘defending Abramovich’ whilst others accused him of being a ‘Russian apologist’.

One social media user wrote: “The Russian Embassy in London might as well pack up and go home. Farage is doing their job for them”, while another wrote: “Farage is now very patriotically concerned for the oligarchs.”

Adam Bienkov, political editor at Byline Times tweeted: “Over on GB News, Nigel Farage is complaining about the government sanctioning Russian oligarchs.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

