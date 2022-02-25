What you can do to help the people of Ukraine

A list of charities and causes that you can support

As Russia’s brutal assault on Ukraine enters its second day, with the capital Kyiv under rocket strikes overnight, the World Health Organisation has already warned that the Russian invasion will risk a health emergency in Ukraine as well as ‘humanitarian catastrophe in Europe’.

Many have been asking how they can show solidarity and help Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian Institute, a centre for Ukraine-related educational and cultural activities, has drawn up a list of charities that people can donate to and other ways to demonstrate support.

British-Ukrainian Aid

British-Ukrainian Aid supports victims of the ongoing war, orphaned children, internally displaced persons, the wounded and others in need. The charity is raising funds to help those in need of urgent medicines, medical equipment as well as with warm clothes.

‘Come Back Alive’

Come Back Alive is a Kyiv based charity which provides Ukraine’s Armed Forces with equipment, software, personal body protection and training.

Ukraine Crisis Media Center

The Ukraine Crisis Media Center has published a list of recommendations of charities in Ukraine to support, including the likes Hospitallers which works on the front line.

Keep the Kyiv Independent going

A gofundme page has been set up to help the Kyiv Independent going. At a time when it’s incredibly difficult to verify information and when Russian disinformation is in full swing, the Kyiv Independent works to bring the world trusted and important information and facts from the ground.

Save the Children

Save the Children has warned that at least 7.5 million under 18-year-olds are in grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress, and displacement, following an escalation in hostilities overnight. You can raise awareness and donate here.

Write to your MP to push for greater sanctions and support

The Ukrainian Institute has also linked to a template letter you can use to send to your MP to demand tougher action is taken against the Russian state.

Inclusion Europe

Inclusion Europe is warning that 80,000 Ukrainians with disabilities in institutions are at risk of abandonment and need support for basic things such as epilepsy medicine. Inclusion Europe works to bring the voice of people with intellectual disabilities and their families to fore where decisions about their future are made. You can help their work by clicking the link here.

Demonstration of support

There have also been demonstrations of support with Ukraine taking place across major cities of the world. The Facebook page of the Ukraine Solidarity Campaign lists some of the demonstrations taking place.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.