Unions slam Boris Johnson for telling Britons to learn from ‘disciplined’ Germans

Statutory sick pay in Germany is 50% pay for 84 weeks, while in the UK statutory sick pay is £96.35 per week for 28 weeks.

Trade unions have criticised the prime minister after he said that Britons should “learn” from “disciplined” Germans by remaining off work when ill.

Boris Johnson made the comments during a Downing Street press conference where he also announced plans to further lift Covid restrictions.

When the prime minister was asked by ITV’s Robert Peston about his decision to end support measures and workers receiving statutory sick pay on day one, which means that poorer people would find it harder to self- isolate if they do test positive for Covid-19, Johnson only pledged to continue with day one support payments for the ‘next few weeks’.

He went on to say: “But I think after that what we need to recognise is that we are effectively dealing with, particularly in vaccinated people, with a disease that is like norovirus or flu or any other infectious respiratory disease and people should think about how they interact with others and they should be respectful of others people’s health.

He added: “That goes for any infectious disease that you may be bringing into contact with people who are vulnerable.

“In this country, I often heard it said over the last couple of years that we have a habit of going back to work or going into work when we are not well and people contrast that with Germany for instance where I am told they are much more disciplined about not going into work if you are sick and I’m suggesting that is something we could learn.”

Those comparison with Germany smacked of ignorance. There are stark differences between support for workers in Germany and the UK. The UK has one of the lowest sick pay rate in Europe, while Germany has one of the highest.

The TUC’s Frances O’Grady shared an image of how the in the UK sick pay covered just 19% of workers’ salaries while in Germany the rate stands at 100%.

Statutory sick pay in Germany is also 50% pay for 84 weeks, while in the UK statutory sick pay is £96.35 per week for 28 weeks.

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea told the Independent: “Boris Johnson could learn much from Olaf Scholz’s government. Sick workers in Germany receive their full wages if they’re poorly. Here many employees are expected to survive on less than £96 a week or nothing in some cases.

“If the prime minister wants people to do the right thing and stay home to stop the virus spread, fixing the UK’s busted sick pay system should be a top priority.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.