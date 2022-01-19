Tory MP Christian Wakeford defects to the Labour Party in first brick to fall from Johnson’s red wall

Wakeford had written a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

Tory MP Christian Wakeford has defected to the Labour Party, just as Boris Johnson headed to PMQs this morning, in what is another blow for a prime minister counting down his final hours.

Christian Wakeford – first elected to the sear of Bury South in 2019 has called the prime minister’s partygate scandal “embarrassing” in a series of damning comments last week.

The BBC reported yesterday that Mr Wakeford had written a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

It comes as Johnson faces the increasing likelihood of a leadership challenge, with letters of no confidence coming in from all wings of the Tory party, to the 1922 committee of Tory backbench MPs.

More to follow

