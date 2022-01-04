Voters think the government is doing a bad job on almost every major issue facing the country

On the NHS, 70 percent say the government is doing a bad job, while on crime 59 percent say the government is performing badly.

A majority of the public think that the government is doing a bad job at handling almost every major issue facing the country, including on climate change, improving the NHS and managing the economy, new polling has revealed.

The polling, carried out by Ipsos MORI, asked voters whether they thought the government was doing a good or bad job on 10 different areas. The only area to score a positive result was vaccines, while on every other area the figures were pretty dire.

On the NHS, 70 percent say the government is doing a bad job, while on crime 59 percent say the government is performing badly. On borders the number of people who think the government is doing a bad job rises to 73 percent and on levelling up, a key pledge of Boris Johnson’s government, it’s at 66 percent.

The Tories are not doing much better on the economy either with 49 percent saying they are doing a bad job, while on Brexit the figure stands at 75 percent, taxation 58 percent and education 55 percent.

The latest polling comes after a torrid few weeks and months for the government, where Tory sleaze and corruption dominated the news agenda, along with allegations of Downing Street staff breaking Covid restrictions.

It’s also been alleged this week that Boris Johnson failed to self-isolate last January despite coming into close contact with a Downing Street aide who had tested positive for Covid.

The Mirror reported that No 10’s videographer, who sources claimed stood “close” to Mr Johnson as the prime minister recorded his official New Year message on December 31, 2020, later tested positive for coronavirus.

As a result, Downing Street chiefs and other colleagues in the room at the time were asked to self-isolate at home for 10 days, but the PM was not among them.

Guidance at the time was that those who came within two metres, for more than 15 minutes, of somebody who later tested positive were required to self-isolate.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

