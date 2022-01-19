Majority of 2019 Tory voters think people on low incomes and the poorest have become worse off since last election

58% of 2019 Conservative voters think people on low incomes have become worse off financially since the last general election.

A majority of 2019 Tory voters think that people on low incomes and the poorest have become worse off since the last election, according to polling carried out by Tory group Bright Blue.

The polling, which was conducted between 17th and 28th December 2021 and based on 2036 UK adults, found that 58% of 2019 Conservative voters think people on low incomes have become worse off financially since the last general election.

In addition, 62% of 2019 Conservative voters think the same about poorest in society, in comparison to 83% and 82% of 2019 Labour voters respectively.

The public also say that the government has been worse, rather than better, than expected on all the key policy issues polled. Climate change (-14%) and healthcare (-19%) receive the highest net score, while local government funding (-37%) and social care (-34%) receive the lowest net scores.

It comes at a time of growing internal division and strife within Tory ranks, with the 2019 Tory intake of MPs said to be moving against Boris Johnson in a bid oust the prime minister from office.

At least 20 Tory MPs from the 2019 intake met yesterday to discuss the future of Johnson as the fallout continues from the growing cost of living crisis and Downing Street lockdown parties.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

