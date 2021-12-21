Sunak’s Covid £1bn bailout falls short on furlough

Excluding furlough and being a long time coming, the Chancellor’s support package for the hospitality sector announcement brings mixed reaction.

Rishi Sunak has finally announced a support package for businesses impacted by the Omicron variant.

The £1bn bailout includes one-off £6,000 grants for pubs and restaurants, which have been hit particularly hard by the new Covid-19 strain.

The Treasury has said an additional £100m will be given to town halls to assist local businesses and the arts sector will be boosted by a £30m injection to the Culture Recovery Fund. It is also reintroducing the Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme, enabling small and medium-sized businesses to claim compensation from the government for the cost of workers’ sick pay.

While the funding announcement has been welcomed, it has provoked anger for its absence of the return of the former furlough scheme, which provided ‘emergency wages’ for employees.

Today’s announcement that pubs and restaurants will receive one-off grants has also been condemned for falling significant short on the financial losses many venues are occurring.

Sharp decline in trade

The trade body, the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), has been raising the alarm for a couple of weeks over the sharp decline in trade in the industry. The body is also concerned of further restrictions being implemented, which may mean nightclubs are closed entirely ahead of their busiest night – New Year’s Eve.

Michael Kill, chief executive of the NTIA, described the current strategy as “crucifying businesses.”

“At this critical point, we need strong leadership and a clear pathway from government with a long-term strategy for new Covid variants. The open/close strategy is crucifying businesses.



“Every pound of help is much needed. But this package is far too little and borders on the insulting,” said Kill.

Opinion echoed by Rachel Wearmouth, a political correspond for the Daily Mirror, who said:

“£6k one-off grants will be nowhere near enough (It’s what some pubs take in a matter of days).

As well as claims that it doesn’t go far enough, the Chancellor’s new support package has been criticised for being too long in the waiting.

As Andrew Fisher, a media commentator, tweeted:

“Dithers for days, avoids parliamentary scrutiny, then announces nothing workers – no extension or increase in sick pay, and no furlough scheme to protect workers. Hopeless.”

Earlier this month, Sunac was forced to cut a business trip to California short as Omicron cases soared in the UK and panic gripped the hospitality sector. After jetting back from California, the Chancellor came under fire for failing to act swiftly to provide support to the businesses hit the hardest by the new wave of Covid cases and disruption.

The hospitality sector says that many businesses have lost as much as 40 – 60% of their December trade, which is typically their most profitable time of the year.

Labour criticised the government for not making sure the bailout was on offer when the country switched to ‘Plan B’ Covid measures earlier this month.

Lack of clarity

The government has also come under fire about its “lack of clarity” over lockdown measures and restrictions.

Following a statement after a cabinet meeting yesterday, of which Boris Johnson held off announcing further Covid restrictions claiming the arguments for and against further restrictions were “very, very finely balanced,” Keir Starmer attacked the Prime Minister for a lack of clarity.

“True to form, the Prime Minister has put his party before the public.

“Businesses wonder if they can keep trading, and families are frantic about whether they will see each other this Christmas.

“Today’s lack of clarify is shameful,” said Starmer.

Pat McFadden, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, referred to Chancellor’s support package announcement as a “holding package from a government caught in a holding position.”

“The real question after yesterday’s indecisive cabinet meeting is what will happen next, when will the country be informed of that, and will support for businesses and workers be placed alongside any further public health measures that might be announced,” McFadden added.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward.

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.