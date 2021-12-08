No 10 refuses to say whether man investigating the Christmas party… was at the party

A number of journalists have reported that Number 10 won't confirm whether the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case attended the party in 2020

The fallout is continuing over allegations that a Christmas party took place in Downing Street last year when the country was in lockdown.

At Prime Ministers’ Questions today, Boris Johnson announced an investigation into what happened on December 18 2020, despite continuing to claim there was “no party”.

Now, it appears that the man in charge of that investigation – the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case – may have attended the party himself.

According to a number of journalists, Number 10 has refused to confirm whether Case attended the party. The Daily Mirror‘s associate editor tweeted Kevin Maguire, ‘No 10 refusing to say whether or not Cabinet Secretary Simon Case was at the party he’s now investigating.’ Similarly, the BBC‘s Vicki Young said, “Downing Street won’t say whether he himself was at the party insisting it’s an “independent process””.

Maguire added, “if Case went, he can’t head an inquiry though he could supply a guest list.”

