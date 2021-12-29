My 5 favourite LFF articles of 2021

Chris Jarvis gives his highlights of Left Foot Forward's outputs in 2021

Left Foot Forward has published hundreds of articles throughout 2021. Here, our Head of Strategy and Development Chris Jarvis runs down 5 of his favourites.

1. Unite leadership race: Sharon Graham on strikes, sexism, and the myth of ‘splitting the vote’

During the Unite general secretary election, LFF interviewed all the candidates vying for the top job. Here, Sharon Graham – who went on to win the contest – sets out how she became involved in trade unionism, and her vision for Unite.

2. The new Health and Care Bill is a charter for corruption

This year, the Health and Care Bill made its way through the House of Commons. Highly controversial, it has been branded as a ‘Corporate Takeover Bill’ by critics. In this piece, Director of anti-privatisation group We Own It, and Labour MP Richard Burgon argue the Bill is a charter for corruption.

3. 60% of UK adults support bringing energy companies back into public ownership, poll finds

With households across the country facing soaring energy bills, exclusive polling for LFF from Savanta ComRes found a substantial majority of the public support taking energy back into public hands.

4. Sian Berry: I wish I’d been firmer on transphobia

As part of LFF‘s most extensive party conference season coverage ever, I reported from Birmingham on the Green Party’s twice-yearly gathering. There, I spoke to the party’s outgoing leader Sian Berry about her time in office, and her views on transphobia in the Greens’ ranks.

5. Who exactly are Restore Trust, the ‘anti-woke’ campaign group targeting the National Trust?

This year, the culture wars came to the National Trust. An attempted ‘anti-woke’ takeover of the heritage organisation was mounted by ‘Restore Trust’. This piece delved into who they are and what they were trying to achieve.

