Majority of voters want Boris Johnson to quit, opinion polls show

A number of opinion polls show that the majority of voters want Boris Johnson to quit as prime minister following what was arguably his worst day in the job yesterday.

After leaked video footage showed Downing Street staff joking about a Christmas party which is alleged to have been held at a time of strict lockdown restrictions, the prime minister faced a backlash not only from the press and members of the public but also from his own side.

Tory MPs had described the scandal as “Indefensible”, “catastrophic” and “astonishing”. For this is likely to be a scandal that stays in the minds of voters at the next general election.

Polling company Redfield and Wilton Strategies found that 63 percent of Britons think Johnson should resign as prime minister, with Labour on a 4 point lead, its biggest since the 2019 election. A Savanta ComRes poll found 54 percent think the PM should quit. Opinium has the number at 53 percent.

The Metropolitan Police is also facing a backlash for saying it will not be investigating the Downing Street Christmas party widely reported to have been held last year. The force said it had a policy of not retrospectively investigating alleged breaches of coronavirus laws.

It comes after Labour MPs had written to the Met asking it to investigate the claims.

Commenting on the news, Owen Jones wrote on twitter: “The Met Police have charged some of the most powerless people for breaking lockdown rules, and now won’t even investigate the most powerful people when the whole country knows they broke the rules.”

Peter Stefanovic added: “Met Police will not investigate No 10 Christmas party as Scotland Yard says

‘Absence of evidence’ to proceed with inquiry into historical case

“Even Larry the cat and Ant & Dec have seen the evidence!!”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

