Dominic Raab contradicts No 10 while attempting to defend image of PM and staff enjoying cheese and wine in lockdown

The justice secretary Dominic Raab has been ridiculed for contradicting both himself and Downing Street as he attempted to defend an image of Boris Johnson and Downing street staff enjoying cheese and wine in lockdown.

A photograph obtained by the Guardian shows the prime minister with his wife Carrie Johnson and up to 17 staff in the Downing Street garden during lockdown in 2020. The Guardian says that the picture was taken on 15 May 2020, when the country was still in its first national lockdown.

At the time the photo was taken, social mixing between households was limited to two people, who could only meet outdoors and at a distance of at least 2 metres.

Number 10 has insisted that Downing Street staff were working in the garden throughout the afternoon and the evening, however those claims have been met with condemnation, with social distancing rules clearly not being followed as staff look to be enjoying wine.

Raab was doing the media rounds this morning, as he attempted to defend Downing Street against allegations of another lockdown breach, yet ended up contradicting both his own claims as well as those of No 10.

He told the BBC that the photo from the No 10 garden shows people “having a drink after the formal business has been done”, directly contradicting the claim from No 10 that work meetings were taking place in the garden.

He also insisted to ITV however that it was a ‘work meeting in the garden of Downing Street’.

The justice secretary has been ridiculed for his attempts to defend the alleged breach of lockdown rules.

Peter Walker, the Guardian’s political correspondent tweeted: “Dominic Raab arguing on BBC that the photo from the No 10 garden shows people “having a drink after the formal business has been done”. This is not what No 10 said yesterday – they said “staff meetings” were still taking place. So which one is it?”

Another social media user wrote: “@DominicRaab I see you got the short straw on defend the indefensible today. One little question for you. I have a few important work meetings coming up this week. Should I serve a bold red or a crisp white?”

