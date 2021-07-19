Ken Loach and Bakers’ Union president could be expelled from the Labour Party on Tuesday

Certain left-wing groups are set to be proscribed from the Labour Party as Sir Keir Starmer pushes to get rid of "toxic extremism".

Certain left-wing groups are set to be proscribed from the Labour Party as Sir Keir Starmer pushes to get rid of “toxic extremism”.

National president of the baker’s union, Ian Hodson, and film maker, Ken Loach, are among those who may be expelled tomorrow (20 July).

Labour is wanting to proscribe Socialist Appeal, Labour in Exile Network, Labour Against the Witchhunt and Resist, and the decision over this will be made on Tuesday 20 July at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

If the proposal is approved, which is expected, then anyone supporting these groups will be automatically expelled from Labour.

Unlike the past approach of assessing individuals to get rid of Militant members, the party has decided it will automatically kick members out if they support these groups.

Ken Loach and Ian Hodson could both be expelled because they’re high profile sponsors of Labour Against the Witchhunt (LAW), a group started in 2017 to campaign against what it believed to be politically motivated allegations of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.

As detailed on LAW’s website, both Ken Loach and Ian Hodson are among the group’s sponsor’s.

One Twitter user stated: “Seems possible that the National President of the Bakers’ Union, Ian Hodson, will be expelled on Tuesday, as a sponsor of Labour Against the Witch Hunt. He sits on Labour’s National Policy Forum. Would be a big move from the NEC…

“@LabourList reports: ‘For Labour Against the Witchhunt, the list of ways to support them includes participation in an event the group has hosted or organised’.

“This almost certainly means Bakers’ Union president Ian Hodson – a ‘sponsor’ of the group – will be expelled.”

With each of the four organisations possibly being proscribed, the NEC papers give a reason as to why. The criteria for calling someone a ‘supporter’ of one of them is also specified.

Resist along with Labour Against Witchhunt, have claimed the anti-Semitism allegations were politically motivated.

Labour in Exile welcomes any members that are suspended or expelled and Socialist Appeal is communist.

While some argue they don’t know what all the fuss is about, according to Labour List, because these four groups are pretty small and insignificant, there’s a general agreement on the left of the party that this move should be opposed. Banning Momentum, which now has thousands of members, is also reportedly not on the cards.

A Momentum spokesperson said: “At a time when the Tory Government is allowing the pandemic to rip through the country, the Labour leadership has once again turned inwards, creating a vacuum where real opposition is needed and distracting from the task of delivering a Labour Government.

“The auto-expulsion of members that share this ambition and our Party’s values only strengthens the Tories.

“We oppose guilt by association. The Labour Party has always been home to a wide range of political traditions and we have a responsibility to work with each other to build support for socialist ideas and policies.”

Alex Falconer, a film director and member of the Socialist Appeal group, has already been kicked out of the party on the 11th June, with the party claiming he could no longer remain a member of Labour while supporting the left-wing faction.

Jennifer Forbes, Labour Parliamentary Candidate for the Truro & Falmouth constituency in 2019, defended Falconer after his expulsion, writing: “Alex Falconer has already made an enormous contribution to the Labour Party. He was very active in both 2017 & 2018 elections. The legacy of his legendary nightly canvassing in Falmouth undoubtedly laid the groundwork to return two unitary councillors in Falmouth this year.

“He has helped organise so many community actions, protests & the mutual aid service from the start of lockdown.

“The Labour Party should be a broadchurch that welcomes such dedicated activism. Being a socialist, should not be a reason for expulsion from the Labour Party.”

Euan Philipps, spokesperson for Labour Against Antisemitism, said: “We welcome the Labour Party’s plan to proscribe these four groups, who represent some of the most extreme elements of the antisemitic Hard Left.

“Over recent years they have promoted anti-Jewish views, encouraged a toxic environment for Jewish party members and hampered attempts to tackle antisemitism. Members of these groups have previously even threatened our activists to the extent that police involvement was required. We therefore believe it is appropriate that they are banned from any future Labour Party involvement.”

Lucy Skoulding is a journalist and human rights student. Follow her on Twitter @Lucy_Skoulding

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.