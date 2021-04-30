Fans should own football clubs say 60 MPs and Peers

The disaster over the European Super League should be a catalyst for real change.

Emma Burnell is a freelance journalist and political consultant.

Sixty MPs and Peers have written to the Secretary for Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden to support moves towards fan ownership of football clubs.

The letter, which was cross-party, called for last week’s failed move for clubs to form a “European super league” to become a catalyst for real change in how UK football is run.

It has previously been announced that the fan-led review, Chaired by Tracy Crouch will be looking at the German model of 50+1% fan ownership.

The letter calls for legislation in the Queen’s speech ensuring that all Premiership teams had to get agreement from 51% of season ticket holders on any major decisions made by the club. This would pave the way for future legislation ensuring fan ownership.

They also ask that accredited football supporters trusts be able to appoint and remove at least two club directors and be given first refusal on purchasing shares when clubs change hands.

Finally they also call for an independent financial regulator for all professional leagues and clubs.

The letter was supported by Jeremy Corbyn and several of his former Shadow Cabinet members. But also by Liberal Democrat Daisy Cooper and former Labour General Secretary Lord Iain McNicol.

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.