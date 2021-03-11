Polls: Londoners think Starmer is doing a worse job than Johnson but will vote Labour anyway

The poll suggest Labour's base is unhappy but staying loyal.

Two new polls have suggested that Londoners are unimpressed with Keir Starmer’s performance as leader of the opposition but will vote for Labour’s Sadiq Khan as Mayor of London anyway.

In a poll for Politico, 77% of Londoners rated Keir Starmer’s performance in the pandemic at a five or less with just 23% ranking it a six or higher. This is slightly worse than Boris Johnson’s scores of 72% and 28%.

Despite Starmer’s poor ratings, a seperate poll shows Sadiq Khan is set to win a convincing victory in his re-election battle against Shaun Bailey – despite what Bailey’s “internal polling” may tell him.

London mayoral voting intention:



Khan (LAB): 51% (+2)

Bailey (CON): 25% (-3)

Porritt (LDEM): 8% (-2)

Berry (GRN): 6% (-3)

Reid (WEP): 4% (+4)

Gammons (UKIP): 2% (-)



via @RedfieldWilton, 06 – 08 Mar

Chgs. w/ 14 Janhttps://t.co/C6gVa5FDHn — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) March 10, 2021

Across the UK as a whole, Keir Starmer’s approval rating has consistently declined over the last year, albeit from a high base. In February 2021, they went negative for the first time.

This decline in approval seems to stem from Labour voters, particularly younger ones, turning against him. In fact, he’s now more popular with 2019 Liberal Democrat voters than Labour ones.

As his supporters will point out though, he is still more popular across the UK than Boris Johnson and more popular than Jeremy Corbyn was for almost all his time as opposition leader (except straight after the 2017 election).

