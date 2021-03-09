Left Foot Forward is hiring a co-editor

Got a track record of hard-hitting journalism? Help lead the LFF Team.

Deadline: Tuesday 23rd March, 11:59pm

Left Foot Forward is hiring a freelance co-editor.

You’ll be working with one of the UK’s leading political news and comment sites – writing, commissioning, and helping to develop and grow the outlet.

The co-editor will join us at an exciting time, with a new Freelance Fund, a refreshed board of directors, and a rise in monthly supporters at LFF. The role offers a great deal of autonomy and scope for shaping a respected independent publication.

Role and duties:

The co-editor post is for between 2 to 2.5 days a week of remote work (8:30am-4:30pm), in liaison with the other co-editor. This can easily fit around other freelance work or a part-time role. The rate is £120 per shift.

You will be responsible for finding and writing topical, evidence-based news stories with speed and accuracy. LFF generally features four articles per day, typically evenly split between self-written and externally commissioned

Commissioning and sub-editing work from our network of contributors in politics, policy and campaigns

Working with LFF’s board to guide the site’s strategy and find new ways of growing our readership

Monitoring site metrics

Using and building our social media base

Writing/sending our daily ‘Look Left’ email on the two full days you are working

Working on fundraising appeals and line managing other freelancers

Essential skills and characteristics:

A track record of producing hard-hitting online journalism. We are looking for demonstrable writing skills, including the ability to write and edit copy with both speed and accuracy

A strong working knowledge of British politics and current affairs

Commitment to the progressive Purpose and Values of Left Foot Forward

Ability to ability to find off-diary, original stories and cultivate sources

Desirable skills and characteristics:

NCTJ training

An understanding of website analytics and growth strategies

Experience in fundraising and social media strategy

Understanding of media law

We particularly encourage applications from people of colour and those from backgrounds which are under-represented in journalism.

To apply, please send a CV of no more than two pages, including links to some of your work, and a cover letter (no more than 500 words) on why you are right for the role, to [email protected] . Please include ‘Application’ in the subject.

