Cleaners at London universities just secured victory after years of protest

"This victory brings hope and shows other outsourced workers the path to follow: a path of determination, boldness, unity and solidarity."

Cleaners at the University of London have been brought in-house, following a ‘relentless’ eight year-long campaign.

The IWGB union, which led the campaign at the federation of London universities, says workers have gained enhanced annual leave, a pay rise, better pensions, and stronger parental leave rights, after the contract with outsourcing firm Cordant was officially ended.

Between 60 to 80 cleaners have officially been brought in-house on Monday – the culmination of a long-running campaign across the institution that has seen hundreds of staff brought on to secure contracts with the university.

It follows University of London’s security staff being brought in-house in May, as well as receptionists and porters before then, according to the IWGB.

The lively campaign has seen waves of strike action, occupations, and public protests over the past few years. Following strikes and a student occupation in 2018, the University of London central administration announced it would ‘expedite’ a process to end outsourcing and bring its facilities management contracts in-house – in a major concession to the ‘Back in-house‘ campaign.

After cleaners were officially be brought in-house this week, the Boycott Senate House campaign said in a statement: “[This] victory is a major vindication of the outsourced workers’ strategy of combining strikes with a national boycott of the university’s events.

“In these challenging times for precarious workers, we believe this victory brings hope and shows other outsourced workers the path to follow: a path of determination, boldness, unity and solidarity.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who supported the boycott and our campaign. This victory would have been impossible without your steadfast support.”

Left-wing figures including John McDonnell had pledged to boycott events at the University of London – the umbrella institution for 17 institutions in the capital – until the cleaners were brought in-house.

In 2019, LFF revealed allegations that UoL had ‘intimidated’ an academic for discussing the IWGB’s boycott campaign with seminar conveners during working hours.

The United Voices of the World union – which also organises many low-paid, migrant workers – tweeted: “Bravo to our brothers & sisters who succeeded after a gruelling 8 year batter to finally end outsourcing at Senate House. There are lots of lessons to be learned from their impressive campaign which is yet another confirmation that outsourcing can be beaten.”

Academics including SAGE member Stephen Reicher also welcomed the news: “Great news in grim times – and an inspiration to us all.”

The University of London was contacted for comment.

Josiah Mortimer is co-editor of Left Foot Forward.

