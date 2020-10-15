NHS trusts’ rep backs Labour’s call for second lockdown

The government's scientists and the public also support a lockdown.

The chair of the association which represents English NHS health providers has said he supports a second lockdown.

Chris Hopson, the chair of NHS Providers was asked by the BBC if he supported the measure – which Labour leader Keir Starmer has called for.

He replied: “What we need to do is err on the side of caution to ensure the NHS has the capacity that it’s got to treat every patient over winter.” When asked if that was a ‘yes’, he said it was.

The government’s scientific advisers (SAGE) called for a lockdown over three weeks ago – but their call was rejected, reportedly under pressure from Rishi Sunak’s treasury. The ‘independent SAGE’ group of scientists and experts has also called for a lockdown.

According to polling, a second lockdown is also supported by around 68% of the public – with just 23% opposed.

The government also ignored warnings before the first lockdown. Around 26 February, the National Security Communications Team warned that the country could face up to 500,000 deaths. The government did not introduce the lockdown for another month.

A recent poll revealed that just 46% of Conservative Party members approve of the government’s handling of the coronavirus.

Joe Lo is a co-editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.