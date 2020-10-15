Arts orgs forced to tweet thanks to government in return for support

If they didn't thank Rishi Sunak's Treasury, they wouldn't get the cash.

Hundreds of theatres, museums and arts venues were told they had to praise the government or they wouldn’t receive financial support.

Confidential documents reportedly seen by the Independent show organisations had to agree to post on social media about the ‘culture recovery fund’ and #hereforculture.

One recipient told the Independent it was “somewhat galling to be forced to essentially thank the government for funds to bail us out of the situation they have put us into”.

Shadow Culture Secretary Jo Stevens said the measure was “deeply insulting”. She said: “It’s taken more than 100 days for the government to confirm recipients with the actual money not likely to arrive for several weeks yet. A government confident in itself would not make this a requirement.”

As well as thanking the government, some organisations choose to thank those who helped them in their long campaign for government support and helped keep them afloat while they waited.

A comedy club in Brighton thanked local MP Caroline Lucas, an arts venue in Leeds thanked the Music Venues Trust charity and a Leicester theatre said it wouldn’t have survived without local council funding.

We are proud to announce that we will be one of the recipients of the Culture Recovery Fund. Thank you to everyone who has helped support us, including @CarolineLucas — this fund will help provide a moment of much needed relief.#HereForCulture@DCMS @hmtreasury @ace_national pic.twitter.com/GkjgSHGd1t — Komedia Brighton (@KomediaBrighton) October 12, 2020

HUGE NEWS 🙏



We’re OVERWHELMED to announce we’ve received £91,000 as part of the Cultural Recovery Fund.



This allows us to continue to provide space for culture & community.



Thanks to all for support, especially @musicvenuetrust & @HarkiritBoparai #HereForCulture pic.twitter.com/KxvRPFDLs1 — Hyde Park Book Club (@HPBCLeeds) October 12, 2020

Ultimately this fund will allow us to stay ‘open’ and move towards a path of recovery by March 2021.



Thank to @ace_national @hmtreasury @DCMS we are #HereForCulture. 3/3 — Rich Mix (@RichMixLondon) October 12, 2020

We are delighted to say that Nottingham Playhouse has been awarded £789,011 as part of the Government's Culture Recovery Fund, to help us face the ongoing challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Thank you to @DCMS, @hmtreasury and @ace_national. #HereforCulture (1/3) pic.twitter.com/TtK1z9cM0x — Nottingham Playhouse (@NottmPlayhouse) October 12, 2020

We are delighted to announce that our bid for the Cultural Recovery Fund was successful!



A difficult year for all, we realise provides long term survival, security and resilience for us



We not going anywhere!@ace_national @dcms @hmtreasury #HereForCulture @musicvenuetrust pic.twitter.com/QmgYRcsSkc — Nath Brudenell (@Nath_Brudenell) October 12, 2020

https://twitter.com/LivEveryPlay/status/1315634896250044424

We are absolutely delighted to have secured vital support from @DCMS @hmtreasury @ACE_national #HereForCulture

Our grant of £250,000 will enable us to retain our talented team and work safely towards reopening our refurbished Mercury for you all in Spring 2021! pic.twitter.com/eO0l2FoBp7 — Mercury Theatre (@mercurytheatre) October 12, 2020

We’re delighted to have received our full ask of £999,999 from the government’s Cultural Recovery Fund, distributed by @ace_national.



This will help fund a series of test events and improve our digital infrastructure.



Watch this space for more details!#HereForCulture pic.twitter.com/RanVUubJIv — Belgrade Theatre (@BelgradeTheatre) October 12, 2020

We are delighted to announce we have been successful in our bid for a grant from Arts Council England, it's a much needed lifeline in these times, and will ensure we can continue to share the legacy of the Mary Rose.



Thank you! #HereForCulture @DCMS; @hmtreasury @ace_national pic.twitter.com/WUqeFP0ysg — The Mary Rose (@MaryRoseMuseum) October 12, 2020

We were thrilled to hear we have received funding thanks to the government’s #CultureRecoveryFund so that we can continue to be here for you and #HereForCulture https://t.co/tk2yNRJP4G pic.twitter.com/VDCE8kLj0m — northernstage (@northernstage) October 12, 2020

We're delighted & relieved to be awarded £351k as part of the #CulturalRecoveryFund.



We owe a huge debt of gratitude to @ace_national, @DCMS @hmtreasury for acknowledging this crisis & its impact on venues like ours.



Read more here: https://t.co/Yw0ZM79SRc #HereForCulture pic.twitter.com/3Pwzq88Sr1 — Welcome HOME (@HOME_mcr) October 12, 2020

We are delighted to have been awarded a grant of £731,993 from the Government’s #CultureRecoveryFund. Thanks to @ace_national, @hmtreasury and @DCMS we can continue to be #HereForCulture. Full details here: https://t.co/PkSLR2ZAAo pic.twitter.com/w0staArhmZ — Watershed (@wshed) October 12, 2020

Joe Lo is a co-editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.