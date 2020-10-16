After losing LBC gig, Farage launches newsletter on how to “potenitally profit” from Brexit

The word "potentially" is doing a lot of heavy lifting.

The Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has set up an online newsletter offering financial advice on how to “potentially profit from a Britain I believe is primed to boom post Brexit”.

The ‘Fortune and Freedom’ newsletter says it will tell people the financial news the mainstream media doesn’t and is written with a Brexiteer called Nickolai Hubble. Hubble’s articles on their website include “why banking really is a con”.

In their opening video, Farage says the newsletter will “get people to think about alternative investments” like gold and silver. Farage says he’s “very much a buy on dips man on gold” – which means buying when the price is low.

The smallprint of the newsletter says: “Content in this report is general only and should not be relied upon by investors in making (or not making) specific investment decisions”.

After leaving his London private school in the 1980s, Farage became a commodities trader in the City of London, working for American and French banks.

In June 2020, the LBC radio station decided not to renew his contract as a talk show host. Farage is still the Brexit Party leader and owns a media company called ‘Thorn in the side limited’ which, in 2019, he was earning £27,000 a month from.

Joe Lo is a co-editor of Left Foot Forward

