Teens fear mass unemployment will make them a “lost generation”

A think tank has warned three million jobs could go.

The vast majority of the UK’s teenagers are worried mass unemployment will make them a “lost generation”, a poll has found.

A poll commissioned by Samsung has found 81% of British teens are concerned about mass unemployment and 72% are worried they will end up a “lost generation”.

This follows news that unemployment has increased by 50,000 over the pandemic period.

Major employers like Marks and Spencers, Heathrow Airport, EasyJet, bus-builder Alexander Dennis and Pizza Express have all recently announced they are cutting, or considering cutting, jobs.

In July, the BBC reported that 1,000 people had applied for one job as a restaurant’s receptionist in Manchester.

More job losses are expected after the government’s furlough scheme ends on October 31. The IPPR think tank has warned up to three million jobs could be lost and one million of these will never return.

Unemployment is expected to hit the young and the unskilled the hardest. Youth unemployment is currently 12.7%.

Joe Lo is a co-editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.