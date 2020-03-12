Coronavirus forces Scottish Green Party to cancel Kirkcaldy conference

The Scottish Greens are the latest party to cancel their conference.

The Scottish Green Party has cancelled its spring conference in Kirkcaldy due to fears about the coronavirus.

The conference was scheduled to take place at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy on the 28th March and gather together the party’s MSPs, councillors and activists.

However, a party spokesperson told Left Foot Forward that the conference was cancelled and that more details would be announced shortly.

The Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru have cancelled their spring conferences while the Tories, Green Party of England and Wales and Labour have yet to do so. The SNP’s spring conference takes place in summer this year.

This article will be update when more details are announced

