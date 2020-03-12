Lib Dems and Plaid cancel spring conferences over coronavirus fears

Will Labour, the Greens and Tories follow suit?

Plaid Cymru and the Liberal Democrats have both cancelled their spring conferences to avoid spreading the spring coronavirus.

The Liberal Democrats also said they made their decision as many people, particularly older people or those with health problems, had said they were not going to attend and this would undermine the democratic legitimacy of the conference.

The Lib Dems said that they regretted that many of their members would be unable to be refunded for travel and accomodation costs.

The party said that they would refund registration fees and details of how to apply for a refund would be released in the next few days.

But they said “given the costs the party will have to pay anyway” that they hoped members “who can afford it” would waive the refund and make it a donation.

The Lib Dem conference was scheduled to take place in York while Plaid Cymru’s was planned for Llangolen. Plaid Cymru do not charge registration fees.

Labour are hosting a special conference to annound their leadership and deputy leadership results. At the time of publication, this was scheduled to go ahead as planned.

The Green Party of England and Wales spring conference in Harrogate has also not been cancelled. The Scottish Green Party’s conference in Kirkcaldy has been cancelled.

The Conservative Party’s spring conference in Harrogate is also still scheduled to go ahead.

The Scottish National Party usually hosts a Spring Conference but is this year hosting it in the summer. This is not related to coronavirus.

