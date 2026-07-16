Robert Jenrick mocked for defending Farage’s decision to force a by-election

Robert Jenrick has defended Nigel Farage forcing a by-election in Clacton in response to mounting scrutiny over his finances.

The Tory turned Reform MP told BBC 5 Live’s Matt Chorley earlier this week that “it is for the people to determine who is your Member of Parliament”.

Chorley said “On that logic, everyone, every time they face a political criticism would call a by-election. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Jenrick reacted by saying: “If they did, in one sense, good for them”.

The BBC journalist pointed out that Jenrick didn’t call a by-election when he defected to Reform.

Asked what was the point of Farage triggering a by-election, the Newark MP said it made sense to “because it’s going to happen anyway!”.

Jenrick appears to be referring to the fact that if the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner finds that Farage has broken parliamentary rules by not declaring his £5 million donation, this could trigger his suspension from the Commons, and another by-election.

He then claimed that all the other parties had been “calling for” and “demanding” a by-election.

Jenrick said Chorley should ask the other parties why after “demanding” a by-election they haven’t put up candidates.

As a result, the only candidate Farage will face is parody personality Count Binface.

Chorley interrupted, and corrected Jenrick, stating that the other parties have not demanded a by-election, but rather “they want the process to unfold”.

Jenrick tried to insist that the Tories, Labour, the Lib Dems and Greens had demanded a by-election, stating “Come on, we all know what’s happening here.”

The Reform MP said that other parties don’t want to participate because they know Farage will win.

Chorley pointed out: “But it makes absolutely no sense what he has done.”

Jenrick later admitted that Farage is “skipping ahead to the ultimate sanction” by calling a by-election.

The journalist highlighted that by doing that, Reform isn’t following the parliamentary watchdog’s process. Jenrick dismissed “the process”, stating “who cares about the process”.

Responding to Jenrick’s comments, Labour MP Luke Charters said on X: “Imagine running to lead one party, then a year and a half later going on the BBC to defend your new leader in a different party for standing against a bin.

“Life comes at you fast.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward