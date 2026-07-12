Right-Wing Media Watch: The media’s Farage dilemma

It takes a remarkable, or even remarkably inept, political operator to eclipse even Prince Harry on the front pages. Yet that is precisely what Nigel Farage achieved this week.

Two major stories broke on the same day. Prince Harry lost his £50 million phone-hacking case against the Daily Mail, while Farage announced he would resign as MP to force a by-election in Clacton. Despite the royal drama, Farage once again managed to dominate the media agenda through sheer political theatre.

True to form, the announcement was carefully stage-managed. Speaking from a Reform UK stage, in front of Reform’s own cameras and without journalists present, Farage framed his resignation not as a response to mounting scrutiny but as a democratic exercise. He claimed he wanted the people of Clacton to judge him directly, while accusing the media and the “liberal elite” of orchestrating a coordinated campaign against him.

The immediate trigger was The Sunday Times‘ investigation into support Farage received from George Cottrell, a longtime associate who served time in a US prison after being convicted of fraud. The investigation intensified questions over Farage’s financial declarations and prompted renewed scrutiny of millions of pounds in donations currently under parliamentary investigation. Farage insists he has done nothing wrong.

Yet what made this episode especially interesting, was not simply Farage’s response, but the reaction from parts of the traditionally sympathetic right-wing press.

Even the Telegraph, rarely hostile to Farage, appeared willing to puncture his narrative. Under the headline “Farage gamble turns into farce,” it noted that both Labour and the Tories have declined to contest the by-election and reported critics branding the resignation a “circus” and a “desperate stunt.”

“Farage losing the support of the Telegraph is like Trump losing Meloni as an ally,” was a comment on social media in response to the front page.

The Daily Express, however, largely echoed Farage’s own framing. Reporting that “the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions,” it stressed his insistence that the donations under investigation were personal and that he had done nothing wrong. Just a day earlier, its front page had carried Farage’s claim that allegations over his links to a convicted fraudster amounted to a “hit job”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail quickly reverted to more familiar territory. Rather than sustaining scrutiny of Farage, it shifted its attention to Prince Harry, declaring itself “VINDICATED” after his legal defeat and portraying Harry’s case as part of a wider conspiracy against the newspaper.

While some outlets have become more willing to question Farage when political liabilities become difficult to ignore, others continue to present events largely through his preferred narrative, that he is the victim of an establishment determined to silence him.

That dynamic didn’t go unnoticed by Sky News Australia. Host Paul Murray, who openly declared himself a supporter of Farage during an interview, argued that the scrutiny had actually strengthened Reform’s leader.

“Ironically,” Murray said, “the very people he is talking about as being the people who are trying to bring about his end have delivered him this incredible megaphone.”

Anxious not to left behind in this recasting of a farce as a triumph, the Daily Express declared that in running scared of their Nige, the major parties had handed him the keys of number 10 at the next general election.

It seems that even when elements of the right-wing press begin to lose patience with Farage, he can still count on a few media die-hards to keep the faith.