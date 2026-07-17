More than a quarter of MPs sign amendment calling for national commission on electoral reform, as pressure on Burnham grows

More than a quarter of MPs have signed an amendment calling for a national commission on electoral reform, as pressure grows on incoming Prime Minister Andy Burnham to follow through on his previous pledges to support the cause.

The amendment to the Representation of the People Bill, tabled by Labour MP Alex Sobel, has attracted more than 160 signatures, with 96 Labour MPs having signed the amendment.

And support for electoral reform isn’t just confined to the Labour Party, with advocates for it found across political parties, including Liberal Democrats, Green, Plaid Cymru, Scottish National Party (SNP), Alliance, Your Party and Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) MPs.

Burnham has previously made clear his support for electoral reform, including his backing of proportional representation, and during the Makerfield by-election said: “I am committed to proportional representation.”

Calls are now growing on him to follow through on his pledge, with MPs from across the Labour Party showing support for electoral reform.

Chris Curtis, who founded the Labour Growth Group (LGG), told Politics.co.uk that Labour MPs were now “clamouring” for electoral reform.

He said: “You don’t have to be Harry Kane to see what an open goal this is for him. He should launch a commission in his first 100 days – so he can focus on his other priorities and bringing growth and hope to Britain.”