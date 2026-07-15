Home Office says Robert Jenrick’s comments about Nigel Farage’s security are “categorically untrue”

Robert Jenrick has been blasted for peddling “categorically untrue” claims about Nigel Farage’s security arrangements.

In an interview with the BBC’s Nick Robinson on the Today programme yesterday, Jenrick claimed that the government had “chosen” not to give Farage the security he needed.

He also accused the establishment of “playing politics with the safety of politicians”.

Jenrick also said that he suspected it was “because they don’t like the views the Reform politicians take forward. Because we are not mainstream politicians”.

“We are politicians who are fighting the establishment every single day. We’re not backing down.”

Farage turned down an offer of a taxpayer-funded bodyguard, car and trained driver last year. The protection was offered based on police advice on the threats he faced, but could also be upgraded for high-risk events.

A Reform spokesperson said he rejected the offer because it was “inadequate”.

The party said it decided to give Farage “proper protection” instead.

The Reform leader has now been offered a meeting with the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), an independent body which assesses the threat posed to high-profile people, to discuss his concerns.

Following Jenrick’s incendiary claims, a Home Office spokesperson said: “Robert Jenrick’s comments are categorically untrue. Neither the Home Secretary nor Ministers are involved in the provision of security for MPs.”

They added: “Responsibility for the protective security measures of Members of Parliament lies with the Parliamentary Security Department.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward