Energy giants post soaring profits as households struggle with rising bills

“A damning verdict on an energy system that is failing the people it is supposed to serve.”

Energy companies generated more than £23.1 billion in profits from their UK operations in 2025, according to the End Fuel Poverty Coalition’s profits tracker. Since the onset of the energy bills crisis, these firms have amassed around £125 billion in UK profits.

In just the past two years, approximately £40 billion has been recorded in profit among the companies analysed. Despite this, industry lobbyists continue to push for the removal of the windfall tax. On a global scale, the same firms have generated close to half a trillion pounds in profits since 2020.

These figures may rise further. The data does not yet account for returns linked to geopolitical tensions, including the US-Israel conflict with Iran. BP has already indicated it expects “exceptional” returns, while Shell could see up to £5 billion in additional profits driven by oil price increases.

The analysis reviewed the declared profits of 30 energy firms across the sector. This included producers, grid operators, suppliers, and energy trading companies. Loss-making firms were also included in the assessment, although five companies have yet to file their 2025 accounts.

The surge in profits comes as households prepare for another increase in energy bills from July 1, marking the start of the next Ofgem price cap period.

At the same time, energy affordability remains a growing concern. By early 2025, an estimated 6.1 million UK households were living in fuel poverty, according to National Energy Action, meaning more than one in five households struggled to afford adequate heating, often spending over 10% of their income on energy.

Cold homes are linked to a range of serious health conditions, including heart attacks, strokes, bronchitis, and asthma. Each year, around 10,000 deaths are attributed to living in cold conditions. Fuel poverty also has a significant impact on mental health and is recognised as a contributing risk factor for suicide.

Simon Francis of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition described the findings as “a damning verdict on an energy system that is failing the people it is supposed to serve.”

“While households face another bill rise in July and millions remain trapped in fuel poverty, the companies that control our energy supply are cashing in,” he added.