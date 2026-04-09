Zack Polanski calls on government to impose robust sanctions on Israel amid Lebanon bombing

'What is it going to take for this government to actually put robust sanctions on Israel?'

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has demanded that the government impose robust sanctions on Israel after at least 254 people have been killed by Israel’s bombing campaign in Lebanon.

Polanski dedicated part of his speech at the Greens’ local election campaign launch in Deptford to talking about the situation in Lebanon and Iran.

Speaking about Israel’s bombing campaign in Lebanon over the last 24 hours, he said: “What is it going to take for this government to actually put robust sanctions on Israel?”.

In addition to those who have been killed, over 1,000 people are estimated to have been injured.

Polanski said it was “outrageous” that “Israel are still enjoying diplomatic and trade privileges from the international community.”

The Green Party leader said that the government must impose more “robust sanctions” and withdraw the UK-Israel trade agreement.

Polanski added: “We know it’s not just Lebanon. We also see this going on in Iran.”

He said that Keir Starmer “not being entirely truthful” with the country by saying that the UK is not involved in Donald Trump and Israel’s war in Iran.

Referring to the fact that the US is still using UK bases to fly over to and bomb Iran.

“What we need to do is distangle [sic] the UK military and the US military. Ban the US from using our airspaces and do exactly what other European allies like Pedro Sánchez in Spain have done and say this war is not in our name and we want nothing to do with it,” Polanski said.

Polanski also slammed Nigel Farage’s initial support for the UK to get more involved in the Iran war, which he said “would not just be a humanitarian disaster” but would mean “higher bills” and rising rents.

He said that the Greens will make housing a focus of its local election campaign, advocating for rent controls and the total abolition of leasehold, a policy which Labour committed to in its 2024 manifesto, but has since watered down.

Polanski said that the Greens will also push to deliver more social and affordable housing, claiming that “failing Labour councils” aren’t delivering enough.

He pointed to the Greens’ record in Lewes and Mid Suffolk, where he said Green-led councils have built hundreds of new council homes in recent years.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward