Your Party to focus on backing independent candidates in the upcoming local elections

The new left-wing outfit won’t be fielding its own candidates

Your Party, the new left-wing party founded by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana, will throw its support behind independent candidates standing in the local elections, rather than nominating its own.

As reported in the Guardian, the party will back 250 candidates, the majority of whom will be standing under independent or local banners rather than as Your Party representatives.

Your Party has chosen to support candidates in the London boroughs of Tower Hamlets, Newham and Redbridge, where independent campaigns are already poised to challenge Labour.

They will also back candidates in Birmingham and Bradford, where Labour’s vote looks increasingly vulnerable.

Pollsters Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher have indicated that Labour could lose more than 1,000 council seats in next month’s elections, and potentially even 2,000 if recent by-election trends continue.

The pollsters said: “Controversy over policy in the Middle East ate into Labour support at the 2024 general election. That issue could hurt [Labour] again, with pro-Gaza independents looking to make symbolic gains in Newham and Redbridge.”

Bradford Council, which is currently Labour-run, is also expected to fall to no overall control.

A Your Party source told the Guardian: “Like many others, Muslim voters are deserting Labour in droves. Yes, it’s out of disgust at the Gaza genocide, but also at Labour’s inaction over the cost of living and Starmer’s kowtowing to Farage and the racist right.

“We’re supporting communities to fight back with their own voice – and we’re confident of some big gains.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward