It's a familiar editorial pattern in the right-wing media, isolate a dissenting voice, amplify it, and present it as emblematic of a larger cultural shift under siege.

Reports that Marylebone Cricket Club is supposedly facing a backlash from members for hosting a Syrian art exhibition at Lord’s Cricket Ground were predictably seized upon by the Daily Express. The anti-immigration newspaper framed the story as yet another example of ‘woke’ overreach into traditionally apolitical spaces.

The exhibition in question features paintings by Syrian and Palestinian refugee students alongside works by established artists and was unveiled during the opening match of the season between Middlesex County Cricket Club and Gloucestershire County Cricket Club over the Easter weekend.

Even the Express concedes, albeit buried at the end of its report, that the Pavilion has long displayed a wide range of artwork and that this particular exhibition is tied to charitable aims.

Yet this context is subordinated to a more attention-grabbing narrative – a ‘backlash.’

At the centre of the supposed controversy is a noticeboard message attributed to Michael Henderson, a long-standing member and former cricket correspondent, who wrote:

“Members may have noted the daubs upstairs and the club’s endorsement of ‘creativity’ and ‘solidarity’. Solidarity with whom? The human race, perhaps. We can all agree on that. But this ‘exhibition’ is nudging us towards another view; a partial one. This is meant to be a cricket club.”

The Express extrapolates from this single intervention to imply a wider groundswell of discontent, though little concrete evidence of such is provided.

This is a familiar editorial pattern in the right-wing media, isolate a dissenting voice, amplify it, and present it as emblematic of a larger cultural shift under siege. Henderson’s own background, spanning roles at the Telegraph and Daily Mail, might offer readers useful context about his perspective, but it goes unexamined. Instead, his remarks are elevated into a proxy for “common sense” resistance.

Yet more striking still is what the article omits. There is no meaningful engagement with the purpose or significance of the exhibition itself. Syrian art in the UK is not merely decorative, it can serve as a vehicle for preserving identity, expressing resilience, and documenting the lived realities of displacement. Exhibitions like this create opportunities for dialogue, inviting audiences to confront experiences of conflict and exile that might otherwise remain abstract or distant.

But none of this complexity or tolerance fits neatly into the right’s ‘woke vs traditional’ agenda, and so it is largely ignored. Instead, the presence of refugee art in a cricket pavilion is treated as self-evidently contentious, rather than as part of a long-standing tradition of cultural programming within the space. And it is a little-known fact, that cricket is played in Syria, albeit among ex-pats and without proper cricket grounds. But as Michael Caine would say ‘not a lot of people know that.’ Certainly not Michael Henderson or the Daily Express it seems.