Tories ridiculed for proposing to ban four day week

"Yet again we witness the political gymnastics of this outdated and out of touch Conservative Party descend into a collective swoon over the terrifying prospect of a council functioning better whilst saving the tax-payer money."

The Tories have announced a significant policy proposal on local government today (8 April). They’re proposing to ban councils from introducing a four day working week for staff with no loss of pay.

In a press release, the Conservative Party said: “The four-day working week, as introduced by Liberal Democrat-run South Cambridgeshire district council, has left residents with more council tax for less public service. Bin collectors and social housing officials receive 100 per cent of their pay for around 80 per cent of their originally contracted hours.”

The party went on to say: “Last year the Telegraph revealed 25 councils were in discussions with leftwing group Four Day Week Foundation to explore implementing the programme to work less. The Conservative Party’s proposed Ban Four Day Week and the Protection of Public Services Bill would set work conditions for public sector workers and prevent four day weeks for full time pay.”

The proposed policy has been met by ridicule by people with experience of implementing a four day week.

Bridget Smith, the Lib Dem leader of South Cambridgeshire District Council brand the Tories ‘outdated and out of touch’ for the stance. South Cambridgeshire was the first council in the country to adopt a four day working week.

Smith said: “Yet again we witness the political gymnastics of this outdated and out of touch Conservative Party descend into a collective swoon over the terrifying prospect of a council functioning better whilst saving the tax-payer money.

“The sheer audacity of Michael Gove and his successors demanding innovation while simultaneously stamping their feet at the sight of a recruitment crisis being solved by something as radical as common sense.

“To call for a ban on a proven success is to effectively declare that the Tory party prefers its local government to be traditional, expensive, and perpetually understaffed, rather than modern and -heaven forbid – effective.”

Likewise, Joe Ryle of the Four Day Week Foundation called the Tories ‘stuck in the past’. He said: “In the same week that OpenAI has called for organisations to adopt a four-day, 32 hour working week, this announcement from Kemi Badenoch shows the Conservatives are still stuck in the past.

“Across virtually every sector and region, employers are showing that a four-day week or three day weekend improves wellbeing, boosts productivity and helps to attract and retain staff.

“The 9-5, five-day working week is 100 years old and no longer fits the way we live and work today. We are long overdue an update.”

According to a report from the Four Day Week Foundation, a major four day working week pilot in 2024 saw 71% of organisations participating move to a four day week for the long term, and the remaining 29% of move to a nine day fortnight.

The report also found that a third of participants in the pilot reported a decrease in work related stress, 45% of participants said they felt more satisfied with live, and 41% said they had seen an improvement in their mental health. The participating organisations reported they had observed several benefits of employee wellbeing while maintaining service levels.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Francesc Fort – Creative Commons