Latest four-day working week trial delivers 100% success rate

All companies involved in the latest four-day working week pilot programme in Britain have chosen to continue with the reduced-hours model.

The scheme was organised by the 4 Day Week Foundation. All 17 organisations that took part in the six-month trial are keeping the policy of reduced hours in place, with 12 moving towards a full four-day working week and five now operating a nine-day fortnight.

The pilot involved over 1,000 employees, across a range of industries. In an analysis of the results, 62 percent of the workers said they experienced reduced burnout, while 41 percent said their mental health had improved. 45 percent said they felt more satisfied with their life.

One of the participating companies said that employee sickness rates had dropped during the trial, alongside a boost in workplace energy and morale.

“We’ve seen increased motivation and focus from colleagues who work four days rather than five,” said Alan Brunt, CEO of Bron Afon housing association in South Wales.

With less hours spent at work, some employees took the opportunity to return to education, with one member of staff starting to study for a master’s degree.

Joe Ryle, campaign director of the 4 Day Week Foundation, said the results are clear, a reduction in weekly hours benefits both employees and employers.

“People are happier, businesses are thriving, and there’s no turning back,” he said. “We’ve proved it again and again: a four-day week works and should now be implemented more widely across the economy.”

This latest success builds on momentum from earlier in the year, when over 200 companies permanently adopted a four-day week model. The shift impacted around 5,000 employees in the charity, marketing, and technology sectors, with each receiving the same pay for fewer hours.

A number of senior politicians have voiced support for a four-day working week, including the deputy prime minister Angela Rayner. In 2024, Rayner said: “If you can deliver within a four-day working week, then why not? I think people will realise it’s a great idea if it suits their sector and boosts productivity.”

However, the policy has not been fully adopted by Labour since gaining power, despite pledging to “strengthen workers’ rights.”