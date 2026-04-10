‘Staunch’ Reform members win Nigel Farage’s energy bill giveaway

'Is this legal?'

The winners of Nigel Farage’s energy bill giveaway were two “staunch” members of Reform’s Wigan branch.

Last month, Reform pledged to scrap VAT and green levies on household energy bills, in a move that the party says would save the average family £200 per year.

To promote the policy, Reform ran a prize draw for the winner and neighbours on their street to have their energy bills, up to a cost of £3,500 per household, paid for a year.

Yesterday, a post on Reform UK – Wigan’s Facebook page said: “What a fantastic surprise for two of our staunch Wigan Branch Members and ALL of their neighbours today, when Nigel Farage knocked on their door with @robertjenerick in tow, to present them as winners of the recent “Nigel Pay My Bills” competition.”

It appears that the competition winners, Ray and June, are not only “staunch” party members but they were pictured with Farage at a Brexit Party event seven years ago.

On X, freelance journalist Don McGowan shared a photo of Ray and June pictured with Farage at a Brexit Party rally in 2019.

One X user commented: “Wigan is one of the councils up for election in May. Is this legal?”.

Broadcaster Narinder Kaur wrote: “Reform gave a couple of middle class boomers FREE ENERGY for a year. The comedy writes itself.”

Image credit: Reform UK – Wigan

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward