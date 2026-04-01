Reform meltdown in Wales: Third candidate quits before Senedd election citing ‘serious concerns’

He also cited serious concerns around candidate selection as one of the reasons he decided to stand down.

It’s not going to plan for Nigel Farage in Wales as yet another candidate quits ahead of the Senedd elections citing ‘serious concerns’ with the party.

Farage and his party are hoping to make gains in Wales in May, however not all is going to plan after a number of candidates quit.

Wales Online reports: “Owain Clatworthy, a Bridgend County Borough councillor for the Pyle, Kenfig Hill & Cefn Cribwr ward, was set to stand at the bottom of Reform’s list for the Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg constituency ahead of the election on May 7. However, he confirmed on Tuesday, March 31, that he had resigned from Reform UK, citing “poor internal decision making”.

He also cited serious concerns around candidate selection as one of the reasons he decided to stand down.

This is now the third incident in which a Reform candidate has quit ahead of the election. Andrew Barry withdrew from the Senedd race as a Reform candidate because he felt the party were prioritising former Conservative politicians and that local people had been let down.

Another candidate, Patrick Benham-Croswell, quit because he believes Reform are ‘sinking deeper into the sewer’.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward