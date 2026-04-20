Anger grows over Reform Deputy Leader Richard Tice’s failure to pay £100k in corporation tax

“Richard Tice’s credibility is in tatters and Nigel Farage needs to urgently explain why he remains Reform’s deputy leader."

Anger is growing towards Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage to take action against his Deputy Richard Tice after further revelations were made about his tax affairs, including an alleged failure to pay £100,000 in corporation tax.

The Sunday Times has revealed that Reform’s Deputy Leader ran four shell companies that did not pay any tax on profits between 2020 and 2022. That in turn benefited his investment company which made large donations to Reform.

Between March 2020 and May 2022, Tisun Investments Ltd then transferred £1,113,000 to Reform UK, the newspaper reported.

Dan Neidle of Tax Policy Associates told the Times: “The non-payment of tax leaves him and his network of firms vulnerable to investigation by HMRC, which could demand tax owed plus interest and potentially penalties.”

Pressure has been growing on Farage to take action against Tice, especially given that he is Reform’s spokesman for business, trade and energy.

Anna Turley, chair of the Labour Party, said: “Richard Tice’s credibility is in tatters and Nigel Farage needs to urgently explain why he remains Reform’s deputy leader.

“Tice aggressively attacked the Sunday Times for raising questions about his tax affairs, but he now admits that he may not have paid the taxes he owes. It appears his explanations weren’t true.

“Richard Tice’s businesses reportedly broke the law by failing to pay tens of thousands of taxes they owed, and then gave huge donations to Reform UK. And Nigel Farage has stood by him throughout.”

For his part, Tice has said that he is “always happy to put things right” and will pay what is owed “if numbers need rechecking”.

As someone who boasts of his business experience, shouldn’t he have known if he had paid the right amount of tax?

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward