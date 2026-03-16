Zack Polanski has perfect put down for Kemi Badenoch after she branded him ‘ridiculous’

Ouch...

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has given Tory leader Kemi Badenoch a savage put down in response to her branding him ‘ridiculous’.

Badenoch used the term to refer to Polanski in an interview with the Mirror. In the interview, she said: “He is a ridiculous character. We should not be allowing ridiculous characters anywhere near the levers of government or power.”

She went on to add: “I think the country would be in a very dangerous place if they allowed a man who has been going around telling people that he knows how to grow women’s breasts, in any kind of power, whether it’s leading the country or even in a coalition with Labour. We know what Zack Polanski’s plans are. He wants to have a rainbow coalition to keep the left – the hard left – in power.”

Polanski was later himself interviewed by the Mirror. In that interview, he was asked for his response to Badenoch’s comments.

Polanski said: “There was a by-election this week in Liverpool where the Green Party won. The Conservatives got eight votes. Not eight per cent. Eight votes. I think Kemi Badenoch should think about that.”

Polanski was referring to the Aigburth by-election for Liverpool City Council, in which the Greens gained the seat from the Lib Dems.

The full results of that by-election were:

Green Party – 782 votes, 45.02%

Liberal Democrats – 637 votes, 36.67%

Labour – 177 votes, 10.19%

Reform UK – 121 votes, 6.97%

Independent – 12 votes, 0.69%

Tories – 8 votes, 0.46%

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward