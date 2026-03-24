Reform’s Kent council approves wage increase for councillors

Now it turns out that the party's council leader has broken another promise when it comes to giving members of the council a pay rise.

Reform UK led Kent County Council has approved a wage increase for its councillors despite the council leader promising to cut wages.

Kent was supposed to be Reform’s flagship local authority, an advertisement of how Reform intend to govern, and yet it’s been far from plain-sailing, with the local authority plagued by infighting, suspensions and scandal.

Now it turns out that the party’s council leader has broken another promise when it comes to giving members of the council a pay rise.

Members of Kent County Council (KCC) voted through a 3.8% increase in wages, known as allowances.

Less than a year ago, council leader Linden Kemkaran said members’ allowances would be cut by 5% to fund community projects.

Whatever happened to Reform cutting waste and expenditure in local government.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward