Reform MPs stage ‘pathetic’ mass walkout during PMQs after Farage asks question

The eight Reform MPs stormed out after Farage asked a question about small boats

Reform MPs staged a collective walkout during PMQs today, in what one MP has described as a “pathetic”, “pre-rehearsed” stunt.

The walkout came after Nigel Farage asked the prime minister a question about small boats, claiming that he could be ‘trusted’ to “stop them from coming” but that Keir Starmer had failed to do so.

The prime minister responded to Farage’s question, stating: “Mr Speaker, this is from the man and the party that voted against giving law enforcement counter-terrorism style powers to tackle it.

“So he wants the grievance, he doesn’t want it sorted and he has absolutely no judgment. He again said, ‘let’s join the war, let’s all go to war’.

Starmer then skewered Farage over his initial support for joining Donald Trump’s war on Iran before making a “screeching U-turn”. He also criticised Farage for promising to lower taxes, but highlighted that one Reform council has increased council tax by 9%.

Moments later Farage and the seven other Reform MPs walked out of the Commons. The stunt was met with laughs and jeers, while Labour MP Emily Darlington could be heard calling out “bye”.

Responding to the stunt, Tory MP Ben Obese-Jecty wrote: “Absolutely pathetic from Reform UK MPs as they stage a mass (well, eight) walkout of #PMQs.

“Obviously pre-rehearsed but very much reflective of their thin-skinned demeanour in Westminster.

“Rare to see them in the chamber at all to be fair.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward