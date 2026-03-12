Reform makes blunder over petrol station stunt

The party claimed their discounted fuel was ‘the cheapest fuel in the country’, but it wasn’t

Reform UK staged a petrol station stunt in Derbyshire on Tuesday, slashing fuel prices by 25p per litre and claiming their discount on petrol and diesel meant the fuel was “the cheapest in the country.”

Nigel Farage and Robert Jenrick used the stunt to promote Reform’s policy to overturn Labour’s plan to unfreeze fuel duty in September.

Labour has said that the 5p cut on fuel duty that is currently in place will remain in place until September and continue to be reviewed in light of the Iran war.

Despite Reform’s claims, the fuel the party was selling wasn’t “the cheapest in the country”, or even the county.

Farage and Jenrick were selling petrol for £1.21 per litre and diesel for £1.43 per litre.

However, The Times reported that a receipt sent to the newspaper shows that a petrol station in Bakewell, less than eight miles away from New Haven Services, where Reform carried out their stunt, was charging £1.41 for a litre of diesel.

